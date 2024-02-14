Cogent Biosciences Raises $225 Million in Private Financing to Boost Research and Development

In a significant move for the biotechnology industry, Cogent Biosciences has secured a private financing round of $225 million. The funds will be instrumental in fueling the company's clinical trials and research initiatives.

Advertisment

Cogent Biosciences Secures $225 Million in Private Financing

Cogent Biosciences, a trailblazer in precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, announced today a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. This strategic move is expected to generate approximately $225 million in gross proceeds.

Funding to Propel Research and Development

Advertisment

The financing, spearheaded by Commodore Capital and a significant investment management firm, will primarily support Cogent's research and development activities. These include advancing its clinical programs and bezuclastinib, a potential treatment for systemic mastocytosis.

Additionally, the funds will cater to working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. With this new infusion of capital, Cogent anticipates having sufficient resources to sustain operations until 2027.

Webcast Scheduled to Review SUMMIT Part 1b Data

The company plans to host a webcast on February 23, 2024, during the annual American Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology meeting. The webcast will reveal the SUMMIT Part 1b data with bezuclastinib, marking a crucial milestone in Cogent's clinical trials.

With the proceeds from this financing and existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, Cogent is optimally positioned to navigate through all clinical readouts from the SUMMIT, PEAK, and APEX registration-directed trials.