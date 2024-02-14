Coatue Management Divests Lucid Group Stake: Shifting Strategies in Electric Vehicle Market

In a surprising turn of events, Coatue Management, a hedge fund with $23.84 billion in 13F assets, has divested its entire 3.81 million share stake in Lucid Group Inc (LCID) during Q4 2022. This decision comes after the fund had previously purchased 5.19 million shares in Q2, aligning with its average holding period of 1.59 years.

Coatue's Shift in Focus

Coatue Management is known for its interest in emerging high-growth companies. While it has maintained its positions in Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN), holding 4.05 million and 2.58 million shares respectively, the recent sale of its entire Lucid stake raises questions about its strategy in the electric vehicle market.

Lucid's Tumultuous Journey

Lucid, founded in December 2007 and headquartered in Newark, CA, manufactures electric vehicles and energy storage systems for electric vehicles. Despite the company's promising start, its stock has faced a significant decline, falling by approximately 66% year-over-year (YOY), while the S&P 500 has risen by 20%.

PIF's Unwavering Commitment

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a majority shareholder of Lucid, continues to show its support for the company. PIF filed its 13F with a 60% ownership stake, unchanged from the prior quarter. In May 2023, PIF agreed to acquire 265.69 million shares worth $1.8 billion in a private placement, further solidifying its position in Lucid.

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, the decisions of major investors like Coatue Management and PIF will undoubtedly shape the industry's landscape. While Coatue Management's sale of its Lucid stake may signal a shift in strategy, PIF's continued commitment to the company demonstrates its belief in Lucid's potential for growth.

The electric vehicle sector is a complex and dynamic space, where today's news often foreshadows tomorrow's world. As key players navigate this transforming landscape, their choices will not only impact the companies they invest in but also the broader automotive industry and our collective future.