CNMI Grapples with $77.8 Million Unpaid Utility Bills: Government Agencies Under Scrutiny

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) is facing a financial dilemma as several government agencies, including the central government itself, owe a staggering $77.8 million in unpaid utility bills to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. (CUC) as of January 31, 2024. This revelation comes amidst efforts by Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to reconcile the figures and address the mounting debt.

Unveiling the Debt Crisis

According to a recent report submitted to the Senate, the debt is distributed among various government entities, with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. (CHCC) bearing the brunt at $60.5 million. Other debtors include the CNMI central government owing $13 million, the Commonwealth Ports Authority (CPA) at $2.5 million, the Public School System (PSS) with $224,647.68, and other minor government agencies contributing $1.5 million. A notable effort towards resolution is CHCC's monthly payment of $525,000 as part of a negotiated agreement signed in May 2023. The Senate, concerned by these figures, has initiated a special committee to investigate and report back within 60 days.

Government's Response and Federal Intervention

In an effort to tackle the issue, Gov. Palacios mentioned a "road map" devised during meetings with CUC and federal officials, aimed at resolving the financial impasse. The plan was formulated in response to Federal Judge David O. Carter's request for an informal meeting to discuss the CNMI government's unpaid utility bills. This collaborative approach has brought together local and federal stakeholders, including the CNMI Attorney General and representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, indicating the seriousness with which the matter is being taken.

Looking Ahead: Strategies for Resolution

The governor's acknowledgment of the discrepancy in figures and the commitment to reconcile them within 30 days signifies a step towards transparency and accountability. The proposed agreement, which awaits Judge Carter's consideration, suggests a timeline to address the billing disagreements, particularly those dating back to fiscal year 2021. As the CNMI government and CUC strive to navigate this financial challenge, the outcome of their efforts will undoubtedly have significant implications for the Commonwealth's fiscal health and public services.