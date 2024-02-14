CNH Industrial's Q4 Results: Mixed Success Amidst Market Challenges

In an intriguing turn of events, CNH Industrial reported its Q4 earnings on February 14, 2024, revealing a noteworthy performance in its Agriculture and Construction segments. The Agriculture segment boasted a 40 basis points increase in adjusted EBIT margin, reaching a commendable 13.5%. Equally impressive was the Construction segment, which saw a staggering 230 basis points rise, ending at 5.8%.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: Forecasts for 2024

Despite the positive results, CNH Industrial anticipates challenges in the coming year. The company predicts a decline in global industry retail sales for both agriculture and construction equipment markets in 2024 compared to 2023. The estimated decrease for agriculture industry retail sales ranges from 10-15%, while construction equipment sales are expected to decrease by around 10%. These projections account for variances among geographies and product types within the key markets where the company competes.

Financial Highlights: Meeting Expectations Amidst Decline

Advertisment

In the face of these challenges, CNH Industrial's Q4 earnings per share met expectations at $0.42. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at $5.99 billion, marking a 2% decline year-over-year. However, the net income for Q4 increased by 4%, highlighting the company's resilience in the face of adversity.

For the full year, net income was up 17% on a 5% increase in revenue, with diluted EPS reaching $1.76 and adjusted diluted EPS at $1.70. The company also announced cost reduction programs to improve margins and a $500 million share buyback program.

Analysts Predict Upside Despite Short Interest Decrease

Despite the projected decline in sales, analysts predict a 27.5% upside for CNH Industrial's stock price. Short interest in the company's stock decreased by 5.8% in January, indicating a potential shift in investor sentiment.