CNA Financial Corporation Shatters Records with Robust Q4 2023 Performance

CNA Financial Corporation has reported robust financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2023, noting a significant increase in net income, gross written premium, and underwriting gains. The company's Chairman and CEO, Dino Robusto, and CFO, Scott Lindquist, led the earnings conference call, highlighting the strong financial performance and future growth prospects.

Record-Setting Performance

The insurer reported a record net income of $367 million for the quarter, a 54% hike from the previous year. The Property & Casualty segment, a key component of their success, saw a core income of $434 million, primarily driven by elevated investment income and underwriting income. In addition to this, the company witnessed double-digit growth in gross written premium and an impressive 39% surge in underwriting gain for the quarter, setting a new record for annual underwriting gains.

Strong Earnings and Retention

For the full fiscal year, CNA Financial reported a net income growth of 77%, culminating in a record-breaking $1.205 billion. The core income also rose significantly to a record $1.284 billion, a hike of 54% from the previous year. The company also reported a combined ratio improvement to 92.1%, with the P&C underlying combined ratio remaining below 92 for the 12th consecutive quarter. Additionally, new business growth was robust, and retention remained high across all of CNA's business units.

Performance Across Business Segments

Performance across business units showed promising results. The Specialty unit reported a combined ratio of 90.8%, while the Commercial unit reported the lowest combined ratio in 15 years at 92.9%. The International unit was not far behind with a combined ratio of 93%. For the full year, CNA achieved record core income of nearly $1.3 billion and saw underwriting gains across all three operating segments.

Future Outlook and Dividends

In addition to their strong performance, CNA Financial also shed light on the impact of social inflation on certain business lines and the January 1 reinsurance renewals. The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share and a special dividend of $2.00 per share. With such strong results and promising business strategies, CNA Financial Corporation is poised for continued growth and success in the future.