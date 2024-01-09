en English
Business

CME Group Set to Launch Innovative Event Contracts for E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
CME Group Set to Launch Innovative Event Contracts for E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures

Derivatives marketplace giant, the CME Group, has announced plans to introduce new event contracts for E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures. Pending regulatory approval, these contracts are set to launch on January 29. The move aims to provide market participants with a means to implement long-term trading strategies without the need for daily oversight. These innovative contracts are designed to suit various trading styles, allowing investors to select tools that align with their distinct investment approaches.

Contracts: A New Tool for Traders

The new event contracts will offer quarter- and year-end expiries, thus providing market users with a unique opportunity to express their views on the direction of these equity indices. By enabling individuals to take a position on up or down price moves in some of the world’s most widely quoted benchmark futures markets, traders will know their maximum potential profit or loss when placing a trade. Tim McCourt, Global Head of Financial & OTC Products at CME Group, highlighted that these new contracts represent 33% and 20% of the volume for E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures, respectively.

Long-term Trading Strategies Without Daily Management

Designed for trading at significant economic cycle intervals, these contracts offer long-term trading strategies without daily management. The new contracts aim to enhance liquidity, offer more flexibility in managing portfolio risk, and contribute to a more efficient price discovery process. The strategic timing of these contract expiries aligns with increased market activity, economic data releases, and portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors, thus providing traders with more opportunities to engage with the economic cycle’s rhythm.

Implications for the Derivatives Market

The launch of these contracts could have profound implications for the derivatives market, underlying stocks, and may attract a new segment of institutional investors. Industry experts and liquidity providers have expressed support for the new contracts, acknowledging the benefits they offer to traders and investors. These contracts are anticipated to enhance trading volume, particularly at expiry dates, by offering investors a new option for managing their economic cycle exposure.

Business Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

