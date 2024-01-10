CME Group Posts Record International Trading Volumes in 2023; Lithium Contract Surges

The derivatives marketplace titan, CME Group, recently revealed its impressive international trading output for 2023. The company reported an extraordinary average daily volume (ADV) of 6.8 million contracts outside the United States—an 8% increase from the previous year. This surge is largely attributed to stellar performances in Equity Index and Interest Rate products, which saw hikes of 26% and 23% respectively.

Regional Breakdown

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region experienced a 13% upswing in ADV, reaching 4.9 million contracts. Particularly, Interest Rate products and Agricultural products in the region grew by 29% and 26%. Latin America, on the other hand, set a new record in trading volumes with an 11% jump to 176,000 contracts. This increase is driven primarily by substantial growth in Foreign Exchange, Interest Rate products, and Metals. The Asia Pacific region saw its ADV peak at 1.6 million contracts, with Interest Rate products marking a 5% rise, culminating in a record 689,000 contracts.

Canadian and Global Highlights

Canada also showcased increases, with Energy and Agricultural Products rising by 22% and 7% respectively. On a global scale, CME Group’s overall ADV established a new record of 24.4 million contracts, a 5% increase from 2022, propelled by a 16% rise in Interest Rate ADV and a 23% jump in Options ADV.

Lithium Contract Surge

Notably, the CME Group’s lithium contract witnessed a remarkable surge, with volumes escalating to 20,307 metric tons in 2023 from a mere 468 tons in 2022. Open interest too rocketed 34 times to 14,522 tons in 2023. This surge in hedging activity by the lithium industry and traders, owing to a recent price slump, has played to CME Group's advantage. The soaring demand for lithium from the electric vehicle sector has increased exposure to price volatility, making CME's lithium hydroxide contract an attractive hedging option. Notable active users of CME lithium include influential financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Macquarie.