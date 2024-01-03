CMA Approves Public Offering of Alistithmar Capital Diversified SAR Fund

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has granted its approval to Alistithmar Capital Company for its public offering of the ‘Alistithmar Capital Diversified SAR Fund.’

This approval signifies that the offering aligns with the legal requirements set forth by the Capital Market Law and its Implementing Regulations, but is not an endorsement or recommendation to invest in the fund.

Understanding the Terms and Conditions

Investors are encouraged to delve deeply into the Terms and Conditions of the fund, which detail crucial information about the fund’s investment strategy and inherent risk factors. The potential high risks associated with investment decisions necessitate a comprehensive review of these documents.

Seeking Additional Information

If investors encounter difficulties in interpreting the Terms and Conditions, the fund manager stands ready to provide further information. The CMA’s approval is primarily geared towards ensuring legal compliance and does not delve into an evaluation of the investment’s merits or its potential profitability.