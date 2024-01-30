CLOWD9 and Ozone API Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Open Finance

Global fintech entities, CLOWD9 and Ozone API, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at reshaping the financial industry by integrating decentralized payments processing with open banking services. The partnership aims to provide customized solutions to address the unique needs of financial institutions and foster growth and innovation in the sector.

Unveiling a New Era of Open Finance

The collaboration between UK-based companies, CLOWD9 and Ozone API, marks a critical turning point in the realm of open finance. CLOWD9, a cloud-native, decentralized payments processing platform, caters to a broad spectrum of banking needs, including traditional banks, neo banks, and fintechs. It aspires to provide limitless payments technology on a global scale, accommodating various payment methods such as card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics, and cryptocurrency.

Ozone API: Pioneering Open Banking Services

Ozone API, specializing in open banking services, offers a standards compliant open banking API platform. The company has been instrumental in making open banking services mandatory in the UK. With this partnership, it brings its open banking expertise to the table, intending to leverage CLOWD9's robust payments platform.

Creating a Comprehensive Ecosystem

The strategic alliance between CLOWD9 and Ozone API is expected to create a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the distinctive challenges of open finance. The collaboration will not only ensure delivery of compliant open APIs but also monetize issuer processing and open banking on a global scale. It's an ambitious endeavour to drive innovation and growth in the financial industry, helping institutions adapt and thrive in the evolving open finance environment.