Closing the Financial Year with Tax-Saving FDs: A Look into the Benefits and Considerations

As the financial year 2023-24 approaches its conclusion, individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) are meticulously examining tax-saving investments before the March 31 deadline. Among the myriad investment options, one stands out: tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs). With recent upswings in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), interest rates on these FDs have surged, presenting a compelling opportunity for taxpayers.

Understanding Tax-Saving FDs

Tax-saving FDs are a special category of fixed deposits that allow a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. These come with a five-year lock-in period and have become viable through both public and private banks. However, cooperative and rural banks do not offer this facility. One caveat to consider is that the interest accrued on these FDs is taxable.

Recent Changes and Considerations

Keeping abreast of the RBI's new directive, unclaimed, matured FD accounts will now accrue interest at the lower of the savings account rate or the contracted rate of the matured FD. It's crucial for potential investors to be aware of this change to avoid any future financial pitfalls.

Comparing Interest Rates

Interest rates on these 5-year tax-saving FD schemes vary among banks. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank offer a competitive 7%. Canara Bank trails close behind at 6.70%, while State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) stand at 6.50%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank at 6.20%.

In addition to the interest rates, investors must also consider the conditions of these FDs, including penalties for early withdrawal. For joint FDs, the tax benefits are applicable only to the first holder.

As the fiscal year winds down, investing in these tax-saving FDs can be a safe bet to maximize savings. However, investors must carefully consider the terms and conditions to ensure they make the most of their investments and avoid any potential pitfalls.