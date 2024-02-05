Climate Change, Finance, and Politics: A Global Snapshot

In a world where climate change, financial movement, and international politics are at the forefront, a variety of global events have unfolded. Among these, in central Italy, a popular ski resort stares down an idle winter season due to unusually warm temperatures - a testament to the ongoing climate crisis.

Climate Change Takes a Toll on Winter Sports

Local businesses and residents attribute the dearth of snow to climate change, severely impacting what would typically be a bustling time for winter sports and tourism. Alpine ski resorts face alarming consequences, including the dwindling snowfall and economic challenges. As climate scientist Mark Maslin points out, meteorological factors influenced by climate change are causing warmer conditions in the Alps, affecting the predictability of the snow season. The snow season, once a predictable and lucrative period, is now under threat, with ski competitions suffering due to faster snow melt on slalom courses.

Financial Sector in Flux

Shifting our gaze to the financial sector, Sam Finkelstein, formerly of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has been appointed as a senior portfolio manager at Citadel. Finkelstein will spearhead a new initiative in the hedge fund's fixed income and macro business. Furthermore, Canada's Brookfield Asset Management announced the successful raising of $10 billion for its second 'Brookfield Global Transition Fund,' dedicated to investments aiding the transition to a net zero economy.

International Politics and Climate Change

On the international political scene, Argentina's President Javier Milei embarked on a tour with stops in Israel and Italy, meeting with the Pope. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil has been ordered by a judge to justify its lawsuit against shareholder activists after they withdrew a climate resolution. This move signifies a controversial shift in the corporate world's approach to climate change. All these stories reflect the dynamic and interconnected challenges facing the world today, from environment to finance and governance.