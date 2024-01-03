CleanSpark Announces Significant Growth and Upcoming Expansion

Bitcoin mining company, CleanSpark, has announced an impressive growth in its mining capabilities and treasury, mining over 7,300 bitcoins in the past year, marking a 60% increase from the previous year. This significant increase in mined bitcoins has led to the company now holding over 3,000 bitcoins in its treasury, a substantial rise from 228 bitcoins at the end of the previous year.

CleanSpark’s Expansion

Not resting on its laurels, CleanSpark has also completed the construction of all building structures necessary for a 150MW expansion. They have received all Antminer XPs and are currently in possession of all necessary machines for the expansion. This move is a testament to the company’s commitment to improving its operations and overall performance in the bitcoin mining industry.

Firmware Upgrades and Future Plans

In addition to its expansion, the company has also begun testing firmware upgrades on the latest Antminer S21s. This move is part of CleanSpark’s strategic plan to stay ahead in the ever-competitive and evolving world of cryptocurrency. As they prepare for the energization of the facility in February, the CEO expressed gratitude to the team, tradespeople, and community for their efforts in meeting timelines and promises to shareholders. The CEO remained optimistic about the prospects for the company in the upcoming year.

Launch of In-House Trading Desk

Further enhancing its strategic position in the market, CleanSpark plans to launch an in-house trading desk. This innovation is intended to maximize returns from its substantial Bitcoin assets and is a testament to the company’s proactive approach to leveraging its holdings for optimal returns. CleanSpark’s decision to establish its own trading desk is in response to the growing trend of Bitcoin miners using crypto derivatives to augment income from their digital assets.

In conclusion, CleanSpark’s commendable growth in its mining capabilities and treasury, coupled with its exciting plans for expansion and the launch of an in-house trading desk, make it a company to watch closely in the coming year.