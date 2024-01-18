en English
Business

Clean Energy ETFs Tumble: A Blip or a Trend?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Clean Energy ETFs Tumble: A Blip or a Trend?

In a surprising turn of events, clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which had thrived in 2020, continue to grapple with significant losses. The iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF (INRG), a bellwether for the sector, ended 2023 with a staggering 20.5% downturn, echoing a broader trend among its counterparts. This dip in performance is largely attributed to rising interest rates impacting utilities and an oversupply primarily in solar sectors, pushing prices downwards.

A Market Caught in the Crossfire of Supply and Demand

Omar Moufti, a thematic and sector product specialist at BlackRock, underscored that while the demand for clean energy remains robust, it’s yet to catch up with the surplus supply to balance out prices. The clean energy sector, once seen as a bastion of growth, now represents only a minor facet of BlackRock’s investment strategy in the BGF Multi-Theme Equity fund.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Fund managers who bet on companies tied to the electrical grids distributing clean energy saw double-digit returns in 2023. The Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index wrapped up the year with over 20% gains, buoyed by companies like Eaton Corp., ABB Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE. This success starkly contrasts with the more than 20% decline the S&P Global Clean Energy Index experienced.

Green Energy Transition: A Massive Disconnect?

Mark Carney, Chair of Brookfield Asset Management, noted a ‘massive disconnect’ between the rhetoric of some global finance heavyweights and the actual influx of cash into green projects. He stressed that investing in the green energy transition could still be lucrative, dismissing naysayers as uninformed.

Looking Ahead: A Cautious Stance for Clean Energy ETFs

Despite the challenging conditions, the clean energy sector is not entirely written off. The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF, despite consecutive losses and sell signals from short and long-term Moving Averages, is considered a hold/accumulate candidate due to the potential for a turnaround. However, BlackRock’s outlook for 2024 suggests that these testing conditions could persist, with ongoing high interest rates and the precarious balance between supply and demand continuing to fuel uncertainty. This leads to a cautious stance on the clean energy market for the near future.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

