Class Action Settlements Drop in 2023, Despite Steady Aggregate Value

2023 witnessed a significant decline in the number of class action settlements, marking a more than 21% decrease from the previous year, yet the aggregate value of these settlements remained consistent, showcasing an intriguing trend in the legal landscape. Key figures such as Dr. Laarni Bulan from Cornerstone Research have highlighted the unique dynamics of this year's settlements, emphasizing the increased time cases are taking to settle as a noteworthy factor.

Shift in Settlement Dynamics

The total number of class action settlements fell sharply to 83 in 2023, down from 105 in 2022, according to a recent report. Despite this decline, the aggregate settlement value hovered around US$3.9 billion, mirroring the previous year's total of US$4.0 billion. This consistency in value was bolstered by nine mega settlements, each exceeding US$100 million, which collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the year's total settlement value. This scenario resulted in an increase in the average settlement value, which rose by 25% to US$47.3 million.

Median Settlements and Duration

Further analysis revealed that the median settlement amount experienced an 11% year-over-year increase, reaching US$15.0 million, the highest level since 2010. Additionally, the time required for cases to reach settlement extended significantly, with the median duration from filing to settlement hitting an unusually high 3.7 years. Dr. Bulan attributed this elongated timeframe to various factors, including disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a trend towards cases reaching more advanced stages before resolution.

Impact of COVID-19 and Future Trends

The Covid-19 pandemic has undeniably influenced the landscape of class action settlements, contributing to both the decrease in the number of settlements and the extended time frames for resolution. This period has also seen a smaller proportion of cases settled before a ruling on class certification, compared to previous years. Looking ahead, the implications of these trends pose questions about the future of class action litigation, particularly regarding how parties might adjust their strategies in response to these evolving dynamics.

As the legal landscape continues to adapt to post-pandemic realities, stakeholders within the class action sphere will need to navigate these changes with strategic foresight. The increase in average and median settlement amounts, coupled with longer settlement durations, underscores a changing environment that may influence how future class actions are approached, settled, and resolved.