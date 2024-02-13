Class 8 Truck Production and Sales Poised for Growth in 2024: ACT Research

February 13, 2024: ACT Research paints a rosy picture for the future of Class 8 truck production and sales, as the industry gears up for a significant upswing in 2024. The improved economic landscape and the potential for exports to Mexico and other markets are driving this optimistic outlook.

A Robust Outlook for Class 8 Production

According to ACT Research, the commercial vehicle industry can expect an impressive increase in Class 8 sales and production in 2024. With the economy showing signs of improvement, the forecast points to the industry's aggressive sales strategies in Mexico and other export markets, along with its continued strength in domestic vocational markets.

Vehicle manufacturers are eager to maintain their labor supply and capitalize on time-sensitive manufacturing loads. This, coupled with pent-up demand and a strong peso, is expected to contribute to the surge in sales and production.

The Mexican Market: A Game Changer

One of the most significant factors driving this growth is the anticipated increase in Mexico-bound Class 8 production. ACT Research predicts a considerable surge in production for this market in 2024.

"Mexico's role in the commercial vehicle industry is becoming increasingly important," said Kenny Vieth, ACT's President and Senior Analyst. "The growth potential in this market is immense, and we're already seeing manufacturers shift their focus to meet the demand."

A Divided Market

However, the 2024 market remains divided. While vocational markets in the US and Canada are expected to stay robust, the US for-hire truckload market is unlikely to drive volume this year. Additionally, inventory risks may pose a challenge to the industry.

Still, ACT Research remains optimistic about the overall outlook for Class 8 production and sales. "Despite the divided market, the industry's ability to sell aggressively in various sectors, coupled with an improved economic environment, bodes well for the future," said Vieth.

As the commercial vehicle industry braces itself for an exciting year ahead, the focus will be on navigating market divisions, leveraging export opportunities, and continuing to build on the strength of domestic vocational markets.

In summary: ACT Research's forecast for Class 8 truck production and sales in 2024 is optimistic, driven by an improved economic environment and the industry's ability to aggressively sell in both domestic and export markets. The Mexican market is expected to play a significant role in this growth, with a considerable increase in Mexico-bound Class 8 production anticipated. Despite a divided market, the overall outlook remains positive, as manufacturers focus on maintaining labor supply, capitalizing on time-sensitive manufacturing loads, and addressing inventory risks.