Citizens Financial Group Sets High Targets with New Private Banking Division

Citizens Financial Group, a prominent American banking institution, is making strategic moves to boost its presence in the private banking sector. The bank has announced the launch of a new private banking division, straightforwardly setting ambitious targets for the upcoming year. The bank plans to gather a whopping $11 billion in deposits, manage $10 billion in assets, and issue $9 billion in loans through this new venture.

Expanding Services, Targeting Growth

The newly established private bank is tailored to cater to the needs of wealthy clients, offering them an array of specialized financial services. This initiative effectively represents Citizens Financial Group's endeavor to broaden its services and increase its market share in the competitive private banking sector.

Riding The Wave of a Broader Trend

This move aligns with a broader industry trend where traditional banks are progressively focusing on high-net-worth individuals to drive growth and profitability. By setting such high targets for deposits, assets, and loans, Citizens Financial is signaling its confidence in its ability to attract affluent clients and effectively compete in the private banking space.

The bank has already made significant strides in this direction. During their Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call, CEO Bruce Van Saun and CFO John Woods highlighted the success of their private bank build out, achieving 1.2 billion in deposits shortly after its launch in late October. Apart from this, the bank has recruited approximately 200 bankers for this endeavor and plans to bring in more to offer top-tier 'white glove' service, akin to that of First Republic.