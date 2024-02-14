Citizens Financial Group Appoints Brendan Goode as Security Executive to Enhance Customer Service and Protection

In a move that signals a significant emphasis on customer service and bank security, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has appointed Brendan Goode as their new security executive. Operating as a bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services across the United States.

A Seasoned Security Leader Joins Citizens

Goode, who brings a wealth of experience in security, operational resilience, and fraud from his previous roles at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Citigroup, is expected to provide strong leadership to protect the bank and enhance its customer service. His appointment is a clear indication of Citizens' commitment to safeguarding their customers' interests and ensuring a seamless banking experience.

A Smooth Transition: Out with the Old, In with the New

Goode succeeds Holly Ridgeway, who has been instrumental in developing strategies to protect Citizens from cyber threats during her tenure. Ridgeway will remain with Citizens until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition and the successful handover of her responsibilities to Goode.

A Renewed Focus on Customer Security

The appointment of Goode underscores Citizens' commitment to enhancing its security measures and improving the overall customer experience. With his extensive background in banking security, Goode is well-positioned to lead the company's efforts in protecting its customers and their assets.

In today's digitally driven world, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated. As Citizens Financial Group moves forward with its new security executive, customers can rest assured that their interests are being safeguarded by a seasoned professional with a proven track record in the field.

With Goode's extensive experience in security, operational resilience, and fraud, Citizens is well-positioned to meet the challenges of today's rapidly evolving banking environment. As the company moves forward, customers can expect a renewed focus on customer security and a commitment to providing a seamless, secure banking experience.