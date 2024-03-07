Citius Pharmaceuticals Secures $2.4M Through NJ's NOL Program, Boosting Critical Care Pipeline

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius"), a pioneering biopharmaceutical firm, announced a significant financial boost received through New Jersey's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, also known as the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Program.

This initiative, administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), has provided Citius with $2.4 million in non-dilutive capital. Jaime Bartushak, the Chief Financial Officer of Citius, expressed gratitude for the program's role in advancing the company's diverse critical care product pipeline.

Unlocking Financial Flexibility

The NOL Program is a lifeline for companies like Citius, converting operational losses into valuable non-dilutive funding. This innovative financial mechanism allows participants to sell their net operating losses and unused R&D tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations for cash. With an annual cap of $75 million, this program is a critical component of New Jersey's strategy to foster economic growth and innovation within the state's technological and biomedical sectors.

Advancing Critical Care Innovation

Citius Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of developing first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on addressing unmet medical needs. The company's pipeline includes late-stage product candidates like Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution aimed at salvaging infected catheters, and LYMPHIRTM, an IL-2R immunotherapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The financial injection from the NOL Program is poised to significantly aid in the progression of these important projects, underpinning Citius's commitment to improving patient outcomes in critical care.

Implications and Future Outlook

The strategic utilization of New Jersey's NOL Program by Citius underscores the potential of public-private partnerships in advancing biomedical research and development. As Citius continues to leverage this non-dilutive capital to further its mission, the broader implications for the biopharmaceutical industry and for patients in need of innovative critical care solutions are profound. This milestone not only accelerates Citius's path towards commercializing its key product candidates but also highlights the importance of supportive economic policies in nurturing the growth of high-tech industries.