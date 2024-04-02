CitiResearch Boosts AdaniPorts SEZ Target to Rs 1,758, Cites Strong Q4 Forecast

CitiResearch maintains its 'buy' rating on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (AdaniPorts SEZ), raising its target price to Rs 1,758 from Rs 1,564, buoyed by anticipated robust Q4 performance and sound operational metrics. The firm's optimism is underpinned by expected strong volume, revenue, and EBITDA growth, along with healthy cash flows for the quarter ended March 2024, positioning AdaniPorts SEZ for significant upside potential over the next 90 days.

Advertisment

Strong Performance and Strategic Acquisitions

AdaniPorts SEZ is forecasted to report a 31% year-on-year increase in port cargo volume, reaching 109 million tonnes in Q4 FY24. This surge is likely to drive a 29% growth in core port EBITDA and notable increases in consolidated EBITDA and profit-before-tax. Further bolstering its growth trajectory, AdaniPorts announced the acquisition of a 95% equity stake in Gopalpur Port for Rs 1,350 crore, a move seen as incrementally positive by CitiResearch due to reasonable valuation and the potential for volume and capacity increases.

Market Response and Analyst Outlook

Following the announcement, shares of AdaniPorts hit a record high, reflecting investor confidence in the company's growth prospects. The stock's performance, coupled with a 123.61% gain over the past 12 months, underscores its strong market position. Analysts remain bullish, with the majority maintaining a 'buy' rating and projecting a significant upside based on the company's operational strengths and strategic initiatives.