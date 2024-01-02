en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Citigroup’s Stock Price and Earnings to Double in Three Years, Predicts Wells Fargo

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Citigroup’s Stock Price and Earnings to Double in Three Years, Predicts Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analysts, led by Mike Mayo, have expressed a bullish outlook on Citigroup’s stock, maintaining an Overweight rating and increasing their one-year price target from $60 to $70. They anticipate Citigroup’s stock price and per-share earnings to double in the next three years, foreseeing the price to exceed $100 from the current level of near $50. The analysts have selected Citigroup as their top pick among large-capitalization bank stocks for 2024.

Strategic Refocus Boosts Citigroup’s Prospects

The optimism stems from Citigroup’s strategic refocusing, which includes efficiency improvements and exiting several non-U.S. consumer markets. Wells Fargo projects Citigroup’s earnings per share to climb from $5 to $10 due to increased efficiency, share buybacks, and other factors. They believe the market has undervalued Citigroup’s stock, pricing it for a recession and not fully recognizing the potential of the bank’s wholesale network and other business lines beyond its Services division.

Analysts’ Opinions on Citigroup’s Stock

Despite this bullish outlook, opinions among analysts are mixed, with approximately 41% rating the stock as a Buy. Citigroup’s stock opened at $51.44 on Monday, with a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share.

Changes in Holdings

Several changes have been observed in holdings of Citigroup shares. Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake by 41.5% in the third quarter, while Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings by 13.7%. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings by 6.4% during the same period. Insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th.

Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year. Citigroup offers various financial products and services across the globe through its Institutional Clients Group, Personal Banking and Wealth Management, and Legacy Franchises segments.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Behind Slay the Spire's Visual Issues: A Tale of $70 Monitors and Boundless Passion

By Salman Khan

Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online Electronics Retail

By Muhammad Jawad

Thailand's Stock Exchange Sets Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goal

By BNN Correspondents

BT's Assurance Amid Potential Industrial Action by Communications Workers Union

By BNN Correspondents

Blake Alma: A FedEx Employee's Rise to Numismatic Stardom ...
@Books · 1 min
Blake Alma: A FedEx Employee's Rise to Numismatic Stardom ...
heart comment 0
Omeros Corporation’s Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player’s Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
High Food Prices in Canada: A Growing Concern Amid Diminishing Contributing Factors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High Food Prices in Canada: A Growing Concern Amid Diminishing Contributing Factors
Avalanche Surpasses Dogecoin in Market Cap: A Shift in Crypto Dynamics

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Avalanche Surpasses Dogecoin in Market Cap: A Shift in Crypto Dynamics
Navigating the Changing Landscape of Corporate Purpose in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Changing Landscape of Corporate Purpose in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
48 seconds
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
55 seconds
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
1 min
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
1 min
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
1 min
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
1 min
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
2 mins
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
2 mins
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
2 mins
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app