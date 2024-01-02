Citigroup’s Stock Price and Earnings to Double in Three Years, Predicts Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analysts, led by Mike Mayo, have expressed a bullish outlook on Citigroup’s stock, maintaining an Overweight rating and increasing their one-year price target from $60 to $70. They anticipate Citigroup’s stock price and per-share earnings to double in the next three years, foreseeing the price to exceed $100 from the current level of near $50. The analysts have selected Citigroup as their top pick among large-capitalization bank stocks for 2024.

Strategic Refocus Boosts Citigroup’s Prospects

The optimism stems from Citigroup’s strategic refocusing, which includes efficiency improvements and exiting several non-U.S. consumer markets. Wells Fargo projects Citigroup’s earnings per share to climb from $5 to $10 due to increased efficiency, share buybacks, and other factors. They believe the market has undervalued Citigroup’s stock, pricing it for a recession and not fully recognizing the potential of the bank’s wholesale network and other business lines beyond its Services division.

Analysts’ Opinions on Citigroup’s Stock

Despite this bullish outlook, opinions among analysts are mixed, with approximately 41% rating the stock as a Buy. Citigroup’s stock opened at $51.44 on Monday, with a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share.

Changes in Holdings

Several changes have been observed in holdings of Citigroup shares. Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake by 41.5% in the third quarter, while Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings by 13.7%. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings by 6.4% during the same period. Insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th.

Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year. Citigroup offers various financial products and services across the globe through its Institutional Clients Group, Personal Banking and Wealth Management, and Legacy Franchises segments.