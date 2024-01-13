en English
Citigroup’s High-Yielding Series J Preferred Shares: An Opportunity for Savvy Investors

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Preferred shareholders of Citigroup are experiencing a sharp upward curve in their financial journey, courtesy of the bank’s Series J preferred shares (C.PR.J). These shares are standing out in the investment landscape with a soaring yield of over 9.4%, offering an opportunity that investors with a discerning eye could find hard to ignore. Contrary to what one might infer from such a high yield, it does not signal any systemic issues within the bank. In fact, Citigroup continues to hold a strong capital position, further strengthening the appeal of these shares.

Understanding the Features of Series J Shares

Notably, the Series J preferred shares are non-cumulative with a perpetual maturity. They had their first call date in September 2023, post which they have moved to a floating rate structure. Now, these shares pay 3M Libor plus 4.04%, enhancing their appeal to investors looking for dynamic investments. It’s important to note that Citigroup chose to bypass the opportunity to call the shares at the first available instance, a decision possibly swayed by an enforcement action by the Federal Reserve that sustained until its termination in October 2023.

Redemption and the Future Likelihood

However, the bank partially redeemed the Series J shares in December 2023, after the Fed stay was lifted. This move suggests that further redemptions are likely in the future. Investors are thus advised to factor in the potential call price of $25/share along with the estimated quarterly dividend when pricing the shares. This precautionary step could help avoid potential losses if the bank decides to call them.

Common Shares and the Health of the Bank

It’s intriguing to observe that Citigroup’s common shares are currently trading below their book value. However, this does not cast a shadow on the bank’s health. The high yield of the preferred shares and the recent robust financial results announced by Citi are testament to the bank’s solid standing. The high yield, instead of reflecting any weakness, underscores an opportunity for savvy investors to gain from the financial powerhouse that Citigroup is.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

