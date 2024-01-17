Citigroup Unveils Innovative Contingent Barrier Digital Securities

In an unprecedented move in the financial world, Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. (CGMI) has issued Contingent Barrier Digital Securities. This bold financial product is based primarily on the performance of the Russell 2000 Index, with maturity set for February 2025.

Advertisment

The Details and Mechanics of the Offering

These securities are estimated to have an initial value of at least $933.50 per security, which interestingly, is below the issue price of $990.00 per security for fiduciary accounts. The underwriting fee has been set at $10.00 per security sold, which will be received by both J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as placement agents. In a unique approach, there are no fees for sales to fiduciary accounts.

Investors should be mindful that CGMI and its affiliates stand to profit from expected hedging activities associated with this offering, regardless of the actual performance of these securities. This profit incentive lends an additional layer of complexity to the offering.

Advertisment

Regulatory Oversight and Investor Precautions

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has neither approved nor disapproved these securities. They have also not confirmed the accuracy or the completeness of the pricing supplement or any accompanying documents. This leaves the responsibility of due diligence squarely on the shoulders of potential investors.

Prospective investors are urged to read the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus. These documents contain vital information detailing potential market disruption events and the possible consequences for the securities' payment at maturity.

Advertisment

Risk and Reward Dynamics

These securities are not bank deposits. They are also not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency, and are not guaranteed by a bank. This signifies a departure from conventional debt securities and introduces risks not associated with conventional debt securities. The securities' payment at maturity will depend on the final index level of the Russell 2000 Index relative to the initial index level and a predefined barrier level.

Possible scenarios include both upside potential, which is limited to a fixed return amount, and downside risks, which expose investors to the negative performance of the underlying index. These securities are suitable only for investors who can thoroughly understand their complexities and risks.