Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs in Sweeping Reorganization

On the heels of a challenging fiscal year, major US financial institution, Citigroup, has announced a sweeping corporate reorganization that is expected to result in the loss of at least 20,000 jobs over the next two years. This significant reduction in the workforce forms a key part of CEO Jane Fraser’s strategy aimed at bolstering profits and providing returns to shareholders.

Banking on a Reorganization

In a bid to streamline operations and cut red tape, Citigroup is preparing to incur substantial severance and reorganization costs, which are estimated to reach around $1 billion for the current year. The layoffs are being implemented in waves as part of Fraser’s years-long effort to enhance the bank’s profitability.

Upon completion of the restructuring, Citigroup’s workforce is expected to stand at approximately 180,000 by 2026, witnessing a substantial decrease from the 240,000 employees recorded at the end of 2022. This projection takes into account the planned spinoff and listing of Citi’s Mexico subsidiary, Banamex, which will cease to be a part of Citigroup’s workforce count.

A Tough Fiscal Year

The bank reported a significant net loss of $1.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, with revenues declining by 3% to $17.4 billion. This marks Citigroup’s worst quarter in 14 years, intensifying the urgency of the reorganization plan. Despite the overall decline, it is worth noting that the US personal banking segment saw a 12% rise in revenue to $4.9 billion, driven by retail banking and credit cards.

Global Retreat

Adding to the reorganization, Citigroup has been shrinking its global consumer banking operations, pulling out of markets such as China and Vietnam. The bank’s ongoing efforts to simplify its structure are expected to save about $1 billion and eliminate around 5,000 mostly managerial roles.

CEO Fraser has indicated that 2024 will mark a pivotal year for the bank, as it continues its path of simplification and divestitures. She aims to improve the bank’s return on tangible common equity to at least 11% by 2027, charting a fresh course for Citigroup in the increasingly competitive banking landscape.