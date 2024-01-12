en English
Citigroup Targets 20,000 Job Cuts in Major Cost-Saving Measure

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
In an ambitious bid to bolster its underperforming returns, Citigroup Inc. has unveiled plans to eliminate an estimated 20,000 roles. This sweeping cost-saving measure, orchestrated by Chief Executive Officer, Jane Fraser, is projected to save the financial behemoth up to $2.5 billion.

A Strategic Maneuver

As a part of Fraser’s comprehensive restructuring, the bank anticipates a reduction in annual firmwide expenses, bringing them within a range of $51 billion to $53 billion over the medium term. However, the bank expects to shoulder up to $1 billion in costs related to severance payments and the restructuring process.

Impact on the Fourth Quarter

Despite the promising outlook for future savings, Citigroup revealed a disappointing fourth quarter, particularly in its fixed income trading division. This division suffered a 25% revenue decline to $2.6 billion, marking its poorest performance in half a decade.

Broader Financial Landscape

Beyond Citigroup, the report also offers insights into the wider financial scene. The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are impacting big banks, and an increase in net interest income among these institutions has been noted. Notably, JPMorgan Chase announced a record annual profit. In the U.S. corporate bond market, significant activity by major banks is expected.

In parallel, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ramped up its oversight of Boeing’s production and manufacturing processes following a recent incident involving a 737 Max 9. On the education front, Bill Ackman lambasted Harvard University’s endowment performance, concurrently announcing the creation of a think tank dedicated to examining U.S. education.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

