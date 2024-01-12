Citigroup Targets 20,000 Job Cuts in Major Cost-Saving Measure

In an ambitious bid to bolster its underperforming returns, Citigroup Inc. has unveiled plans to eliminate an estimated 20,000 roles. This sweeping cost-saving measure, orchestrated by Chief Executive Officer, Jane Fraser, is projected to save the financial behemoth up to $2.5 billion.

A Strategic Maneuver

As a part of Fraser’s comprehensive restructuring, the bank anticipates a reduction in annual firmwide expenses, bringing them within a range of $51 billion to $53 billion over the medium term. However, the bank expects to shoulder up to $1 billion in costs related to severance payments and the restructuring process.

Impact on the Fourth Quarter

Despite the promising outlook for future savings, Citigroup revealed a disappointing fourth quarter, particularly in its fixed income trading division. This division suffered a 25% revenue decline to $2.6 billion, marking its poorest performance in half a decade.

Broader Financial Landscape

Beyond Citigroup, the report also offers insights into the wider financial scene. The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are impacting big banks, and an increase in net interest income among these institutions has been noted. Notably, JPMorgan Chase announced a record annual profit. In the U.S. corporate bond market, significant activity by major banks is expected.

