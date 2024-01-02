en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Citigroup Inc’s Stock Experiences Slight Fluctuations; Predicted to Double Over Next Three Years

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Citigroup Inc’s Stock Experiences Slight Fluctuations; Predicted to Double Over Next Three Years

On December 29, 2024, Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) saw minor fluctuations in its stock price, opening at $51.56 and reaching a peak of $51.605 before descending to a low of $51.215 and finally closing at $51.52. The stock’s 52-week range has been between $38.17 and $53.23. The company, a major force in the Financial sector and the Banks – Diversified industry, has reported a sales growth of 3.88% over the past five years, despite an average annual earnings decline of -25.10%.

Workforce and Market Capitalization

Citigroup Inc boasts a workforce of 240,000 and commands a market capitalization of $98.45 billion. With 1.94 billion outstanding shares and a float of 1.91 billion, the company’s insider ownership is at 0.26%, with institutional ownership standing significantly higher at 72.31%. Recent insider transactions have included significant sales by the Head of Markets on October 18 and the Chief Risk Officer on April 18.

Performance and Analysts’ Predictions

For the past quarter, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63, surpassing the estimate of $1.21. The net margin was +14.73%, with a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s price to sales ratio stands at 0.67, with a diluted EPS of 6.30. Analysts are predicting an EPS of $1.54 for the current fiscal year and a decrease to -25.10% for the next fiscal year. Future EPS is expected to be 0.08 in the next quarter and 5.93 in a year.

Stock Volume and Volatility

The company’s stock volume has seen a decrease compared to the previous year. Its stock volatility has also been lower in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. Currently, the stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Major resistance and support levels have been identified, with the third major resistance level at $52.01 and the third major support level at $50.85.

Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo predicts that Citigroup’s stock will more than double over the next three years, with a one-year target of $70 and a base case of $119 in 2026. He believes Citigroup is undergoing a turnaround and has named it his top banking pick for 2024, replacing JPMorgan Chase & Co.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Dakota's NorthWestern Energy Proposes 11.4% Rate Hike amid Regulatory Negotiations

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Stanley Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

By Wojciech Zylm

Bell Wireless Customers Brace for Price Hike in February 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Transforming Federal Acquisition: Insights from Ex-GSA Commissioner Sonny Hashmi

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Jamaica Customs Agency Unveils 'JaCustoms Connect' App to Streamline T ...
@Business · 38 seconds
Jamaica Customs Agency Unveils 'JaCustoms Connect' App to Streamline T ...
heart comment 0
Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship

By Ebenezer Mensah

Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship
2024: A Year of Transformation for the Payment Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

2024: A Year of Transformation for the Payment Industry
Banana Island’s Festive Transformation: The Influence of Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Banana Island's Festive Transformation: The Influence of Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr
Morgan Stanley Surpasses Major Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

By Wojciech Zylm

Morgan Stanley Surpasses Major Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
21 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
48 seconds
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
55 seconds
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
57 seconds
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
58 seconds
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
1 min
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
1 min
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
1 min
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
1 min
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app