Citigroup Inc’s Stock Experiences Slight Fluctuations; Predicted to Double Over Next Three Years

On December 29, 2024, Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) saw minor fluctuations in its stock price, opening at $51.56 and reaching a peak of $51.605 before descending to a low of $51.215 and finally closing at $51.52. The stock’s 52-week range has been between $38.17 and $53.23. The company, a major force in the Financial sector and the Banks – Diversified industry, has reported a sales growth of 3.88% over the past five years, despite an average annual earnings decline of -25.10%.

Workforce and Market Capitalization

Citigroup Inc boasts a workforce of 240,000 and commands a market capitalization of $98.45 billion. With 1.94 billion outstanding shares and a float of 1.91 billion, the company’s insider ownership is at 0.26%, with institutional ownership standing significantly higher at 72.31%. Recent insider transactions have included significant sales by the Head of Markets on October 18 and the Chief Risk Officer on April 18.

Performance and Analysts’ Predictions

For the past quarter, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63, surpassing the estimate of $1.21. The net margin was +14.73%, with a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s price to sales ratio stands at 0.67, with a diluted EPS of 6.30. Analysts are predicting an EPS of $1.54 for the current fiscal year and a decrease to -25.10% for the next fiscal year. Future EPS is expected to be 0.08 in the next quarter and 5.93 in a year.

Stock Volume and Volatility

The company’s stock volume has seen a decrease compared to the previous year. Its stock volatility has also been lower in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. Currently, the stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Major resistance and support levels have been identified, with the third major resistance level at $52.01 and the third major support level at $50.85.

Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo predicts that Citigroup’s stock will more than double over the next three years, with a one-year target of $70 and a base case of $119 in 2026. He believes Citigroup is undergoing a turnaround and has named it his top banking pick for 2024, replacing JPMorgan Chase & Co.