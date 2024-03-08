Citigroup Engages Private Credit Firms for Potential Peloton Refinancing Deal

Citigroup Inc. is in talks with private credit firms concerning a potential lifeline for Peloton Interactive Inc., indicating a strategic move to refinance the fitness company's existing debt. The discussions revolve around a new financing proposal that could inject at least $750 million into Peloton, aiming to address its convertible notes and current term loans. This move comes as Wall Street banks and direct lenders vie for a piece of the action in an increasingly competitive market for high-risk debt.

Peloton, once a pandemic darling, saw a surge in demand for its home exercise equipment and subscription services during lockdowns. However, as the world began to reopen, the company faced challenges, leading to a need for significant financial restructuring.

In May 2022, Peloton secured a $750 million term loan with a steep interest rate, a clear sign of the company's urgency to stabilize its finances. The ongoing discussions with Citigroup represent a pivotal moment for Peloton, as securing a new loan could ease the financial strain and provide a more sustainable path forward.

Market Implications and Competitive Landscape

The potential refinancing deal highlights the broader trend of increasing demand for risky debt among investors and the competitive landscape among lenders. As traditional banks and private credit firms compete for lucrative deals, companies like Peloton, grappling with financial instability, find themselves at the center of a complex financing ecosystem. This scenario underscores the changing dynamics of corporate finance, where direct lenders increasingly play a critical role in providing capital to companies in need.

The outcome of Citigroup's discussions with private credit firms is crucial for Peloton's future. Successfully securing a new loan would not only help the company manage its debt more effectively but also potentially pave the way for a resurgence. With over $200 million of its $1 billion convertible bond at risk of conversion to equity by November 2025, Peloton's ability to navigate its financial challenges will be a testament to the company's resilience and strategic financial planning.