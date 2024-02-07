Citi Securities Services Unveils FIX API Connectivity on ACES, Aiming to Transform ETF Processing

Citi Securities Services, a leading player in the financial services industry, has announced the introduction of its Financial Information eXchange (FIX) API connectivity on its globally-acclaimed ETF portal, ACES. The integration stands as a monumental step towards streamlining order management and onboarding, enabling direct connections to the ACES platform and offering a more seamless approach to ETF share creation and redemptions.

Implications of the FIX API Connectivity Launch

The timing of the FIX API connectivity launch is strategic, aligning with the ETF industry's imminent shift towards a T+1 settlement cycle and the broader digitalization wave. This development is expected to enhance market timing, mitigate operational risks, and foster further automation within ETF processing.

FIX, a widely-utilized communications protocol for real-time securities transaction information exchange, boasts nearly 300 member firms. Its integration into the ACES platform promises a transformative impact on operational efficiency and cost reduction. The move towards a T+1 settlement cycle further highlights the necessity for such technological advancements, given the potential to minimize settlement risk and bolster market liquidity.

Fruitful Progress of Citi's ETF Services Business

Since 2014, Citi's ETF Services business has shown remarkable growth. Currently, it covers 12 markets worldwide and manages nearly $555 billion in assets. The integration of FIX API is likely to augment the operational efficiency of ETF share creation and redemption process, thereby reducing manual errors and enhancing market timing precision.

A Strong Presence in the Financial Services Domain

Citi Securities Services is a renowned industry leader, offering secure and innovative solutions for its clients. With nearly $29.2 trillion in assets under custody and administration, and a network spanning more than 60 markets, the bank's ETF servicing model is supported by a robust global presence and cutting-edge technology. It provides comprehensive custody and fund services, making it a trusted partner for clients worldwide.