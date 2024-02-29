Citi Maintains Buy Rating on American Airlines, Foresees Strong FCF Amid Fee Adjustments

On Thursday, Citi reaffirmed its optimism for American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), maintaining a Buy rating with a stable price target of $20.00, highlighting the airline's strategic adjustments and its expected impact on revenue and free cash flow (FCF) into 2024. The firm anticipates significant insights into the airline's revenue strategy at an upcoming investor event.

Advertisment

Strategic Revenue Adjustments

Key to American Airlines' strategy are recent fee adjustments, notably increasing baggage fees to $35 online and $40 at the airport, aimed at boosting unit revenue. These changes, according to the analyst, are pivotal for enhancing the airline's financial health. Furthermore, the anticipated investor event on March 4th is expected to shed light on American Airlines' revenue outlook for 2024, providing crucial information to investors and stakeholders.

Capital Expenditure and Fleet Expansion

Advertisment

The airline's commitment to keeping annual capital expenditures below $3.5 billion through 2026, with a potential increase in 2027 due to a significant order for MAX8 or A321 aircraft, illustrates a careful balancing act between growth and financial sustainability. This strategic approach to capital management and fleet expansion is expected to support American Airlines' objective of strong free cash flow generation, reinforcing Citi's positive outlook.

Future Outlook and Investor Anticipation

As American Airlines nears a substantial deal for about 100 narrowbody jets, split between Airbus SE and Boeing, with the final mix still under deliberation, the industry watches closely. The deal, potentially including Boeing's forthcoming 737 MAX 10, is pivotal for the airline's future. The March 4th investor event is highly anticipated, with stakeholders eager for updates that could confirm Citi's expectations of sustained free cash flow and revenue growth for American Airlines.

The strategic maneuvers by American Airlines highlight a comprehensive approach to navigating the challenges and opportunities within the aviation sector. As the airline moves forward with its revenue and capital expenditure strategies, the industry and investors alike await further details with keen interest, recognizing the potential for American Airlines to solidify its market position and financial stability in the coming years.