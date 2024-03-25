Citi and Goldman Sachs Predict Lithium Price Correction Amid Surplus, Advise Profit-Taking

Following a significant rally in lithium prices, Citi has joined Goldman Sachs in projecting a downturn, advising traders to capitalize on the recent gains. The cautionary stance stems from an anticipated surplus in the lithium market, expected to exert downward pressure on prices over the next 18 months. Citi's commodities team specifically pointed to a large surplus, potentially up to 10% of the global supply by 2024 and 2025, as a key driver behind the forecasted correction.

Lithium Rally and Market Dynamics

Since the Lunar New Year, lithium carbonate prices in China have witnessed a more than 15% surge, fueled by reports of domestic supply curbs and increased trading activity. However, this price rally is seen as unsustainable in the face of a looming market surplus. Citi's analysis suggests that a price correction is necessary to delay brownfield expansion and encourage the shutdown of marginal production facilities, thereby helping to rebalance the market. The firm has revised its six to 12-month forecast for lithium carbonate down by 17% to $US15,000 a tonne, a figure below the long-run incentive prices that stimulate new supply.

Comparative Perspectives and Future Outlook

Goldman Sachs, sharing a similarly cautious outlook, has warned against interpreting the recent price surge as the end of the bear market for lithium. Both financial institutions underscore the significant supply pipelines and adjustments to electric vehicle (EV) demand projections as factors contributing to the anticipated surplus. Despite this, Goldman Sachs maintains a bullish stance on the broader commodities sector, forecasting a robust recovery as global industrial activity picks up and central banks potentially cut rates.

Impact on Lithium Production and EV Market

To counter the surplus, lithium miners have already begun reducing output, with significant cutbacks reported. Yet, according to Citi, further reductions are necessary to achieve market balance. The firm also estimates that an additional production of over 2 million EVs beyond its base case for this year and 2025 would be required to absorb the excess lithium supply, a scenario deemed highly unlikely. This bearish outlook on lithium contrasts with the optimistic forecasts for other commodities, suggesting a complex and diverging landscape ahead for investors and producers in the sector.

As the lithium market navigates through these challenging dynamics, stakeholders are poised at a crucial juncture. The eventual market correction, as predicted by Citi and Goldman Sachs, could redefine supply and demand equations, influencing strategies across the EV and renewable energy sectors. With sustainability and electrification trends at the forefront, the implications of these forecasts extend beyond immediate price concerns, highlighting the intricate balance between resource availability, technological advancement, and environmental objectives.