Citgo Petroleum's Net Profits Plunge 81% in Q4 2023 Amid Refinery Outages, Weaker Margins

Venezuela's state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum witnessed a dramatic fall in its fourth-quarter net profits of 2023, as reported in its latest regulatory filing. The significant decrease to $154 million from the previous year's $806 million is attributed to refinery outages and weaker margins, with a notable dip in crude utilization and average throughput across its three U.S. refineries.

Operational Challenges and Financial Performance

Citgo's operational efficiency saw a downturn in the fourth quarter with its crude utilization rate falling to 89% compared to 95% in the third quarter of 2023. This decline contributed to a 6% reduction in average throughput, dropping to 821,000 barrels per day (bpd) across its refineries located in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois. Despite these challenges, Citgo's full-year net profit stood at $2 billion, marking it as the second-highest on record, thanks to strong demand and favorable market conditions as highlighted by Citgo CEO Carlos Jorda.

Legal Battles and Market Position

Citgo is currently embroiled in a legal battle, facing a court auction of shares of its parent company, PDV Holding, to satisfy claims against Venezuela's expropriation of oil and gas assets. ConocoPhillips, as the largest creditor with a $12 billion claim, has already submitted a bid in the first auction round for Citgo shares. Despite the legal challenges and financial dips, Citgo remains the seventh-largest refiner in the United States, boasting a significant capacity and a vast distribution network.

Looking Ahead: Citgo's Strategic Outlook

Despite the setbacks in the fourth quarter, Citgo's strong annual performance and strategic positioning in the U.S. refining sector underline its resilience. The ongoing legal proceedings and the outcome of the auction for its shares will be crucial in shaping the company's future. However, the robust demand for its products and operational enhancements aimed at addressing the recent challenges suggest a potential rebound in Citgo's financial and operational performance.