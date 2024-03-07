CI&T Inc. Announces Restatement of Financial Statements Due to Accounting Errors, Aims for Transparency

CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT), in collaboration with KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., has identified non-cash accounting errors related to deferred income tax accounting for goodwill, prompting a restatement of its financial statements for specific periods. This decision, made by the audit committee on March 4, 2024, affects the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023, raising concerns over internal financial controls and reporting accuracy.

Advertisment

The restatements, primarily non-cash adjustments for deferred income tax on goodwill, aim to correct income tax expense misstatements, resulting in a comprehensive revision of the company's reported net income for the impacted periods. CI&T plans to consolidate these restatements in its 2023 annual report, ensuring stakeholders have access to accurate financial information in a single document.

Background and Impetus for the Restatement

CI&T's decision to restate its financial statements stems from discrepancies identified in the accounting for tax-deductible goodwill related to business combinations in 2021 and 2022. The correct application of IFRS regarding deferred income tax on goodwill necessitates adjustments that significantly affect the company's reported income tax expense and net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, and for the nine months ending September 30, 2023. The adjustments are expected to increase income tax expense, thereby reducing net income for these periods.

Advertisment

Financial Impact and Anticipated Adjustments

The anticipated adjustments include an increase in income tax expense by approximately R$30.2 million for 2022 and R$26.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. These adjustments, resulting from the amortization of tax-deductible goodwill and the correction of the amortization of identifiable intangible assets from the Dextra business combination, reflect the company's commitment to accurate financial reporting and adherence to IFRS standards. Additionally, classification corrections in non-derivatives and loans and borrowings will be made, affecting the balance sheet but not the income statement.

Commitment to Internal Controls and Transparency

The restatement announcement underscores a material weakness in CI&T's internal control over financial reporting. The company, its management, and the audit committee are actively engaged with KPMG to address these issues and enhance financial controls. By promptly disclosing these adjustments and planning for a comprehensive review in its upcoming annual report, CI&T demonstrates its dedication to transparency, accuracy, and the trust of its investors and stakeholders.

The restatement of CI&T's financial statements is a pivotal moment for the company, highlighting the importance of rigorous financial controls and the complexities of adhering to international accounting standards. As CI&T navigates through these challenges, the focus remains on reinforcing internal procedures to prevent future discrepancies, thereby strengthening stakeholder confidence in its financial integrity and operational resilience.