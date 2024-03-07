CI&T Inc. Announces Restatement of Financial Statements Due to Accounting Errors, Affects 2022 Reports

In a significant financial development, CI&T Inc., a global digital solutions company, has announced the need to restate its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and for the interim periods within 2023. This decision comes after the discovery of non-cash accounting errors related to deferred income tax accounting, as identified in consultation with KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., the company's independent accounting firm.

Discovery and Impact of Accounting Errors

The errors, found during the preparation of the company's 2023 financial statements, pertain to the incorrect accounting of deferred income tax for tax-deductible goodwill under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS). The audit committee, after thorough discussions with management and KPMG, has declared the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the periods ending March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023, as unreliable. This also extends to any related financial communications previously released within these periods.

Financial Repercussions and Corrective Measures

CI&T Inc. has clarified that the necessary adjustments are non-cash and will not affect the company's future tax payments or its net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the specified periods. These corrections are also not expected to influence the company's operating profit before financial income and tax, nor its cash and cash equivalents by the end of the impacted periods. The company is focused on rectifying these discrepancies and plans to file its restated financial statements for 2022 along with its 2023 audited financial statements in a consolidated document within the 2023 Form 20-F, aiming for clarity and ease of comparison for its stakeholders.

Looking Forward

CI&T Inc. is determined to address these accounting errors with transparency and efficiency, ensuring such discrepancies are corrected thoroughly. By choosing not to amend its 2022 Form 20-F and instead focusing on providing a comprehensive overview within the 2023 Form 20-F, CI&T Inc. hopes to maintain stakeholder trust and demonstrate its commitment to financial integrity. The restated documents are expected to be filed before April 30, 2024, marking a crucial step towards rectifying the financial misstatements and reinforcing the company's adherence to high-standard financial reporting practices.