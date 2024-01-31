Cimpress Outperforms in Q2, Raises FY2024 Financial Guidance

NASDAQ-listed company Cimpress, known by its trading symbol CMPR, has reported a significant leap in its performance over the second fiscal quarter. The company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at a robust $2.14, outpacing analyst expectations by a significant margin of $0.90. Revenue figures also exceeded expectations, registering an impressive $921.36 million. This marks a year-over-year growth of 9.0%, surpassing expectations by a notable $29.18 million. This positive financial outcome drove an increase in share value by 3.72%.

Revised Projections for FY2024

Following this strong performance, Cimpress has increased its revenue growth projections for the full fiscal year 2024. The company projects a minimum of 7% growth in revenue, taking into account recent currency exchange rates. Organic constant-currency revenue growth is also expected to rise to at least 5%. Furthermore, the company's operating income guidance for FY2024 has been revised upward, from a minimum of $206 million to at least $230 million.

Increased Adjusted EBITDA Expectations

The company's expectations for adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) have also been elevated. Initial expectations of at least $425 million have been raised to a minimum of $455 million. Cimpress anticipates an additional year-over-year benefit of approximately $25 million in the third quarter of FY2024 due to cost reductions implemented in March 2023. However, no further year-over-year benefits are expected in the fourth quarter.

Impact of Currency Fluctuations

While the company's projections are largely positive, Cimpress has also projected a negative impact of about $20 million on its full-year adjusted EBITDA due to currency fluctuations. Of this impact, $11.5 million has already been realized in the first half of FY2024. The remaining negative impact of $8.5 million is anticipated to be felt in the latter half of the fiscal year. Despite these challenges, the strong Q2 earnings have contributed to an overall positive outlook for Cimpress in FY2024.