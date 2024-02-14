CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend

In a move that reinforces its commitment to sustainable investment, CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund has declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per share. This announcement, made on February 14, 2024, is set to benefit unitholders of record on February 23, 2024, with the distribution slated for payment on or before February 29, 2024.

A Dividend with Purpose

The declaration of this dividend underscores the fund's dedication to generating returns while promoting sustainable practices. By investing in companies that are active in the renewable energy, water treatment, and waste management sectors, among others, the CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund is helping to shape a greener future.

This dividend announcement follows a string of successful investments by the fund in sustainable infrastructure projects worldwide. These initiatives not only contribute to environmental conservation but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth in their respective regions.

Financial Implications

From a financial standpoint, the dividend declaration signals the fund's robust performance and its ability to generate consistent income for its investors. The ex-dividend date, set for February 22, 2024, means that only shareholders who own the stock before this date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

For investors looking to capitalize on this opportunity, it's crucial to complete their transactions before the ex-dividend date. Those who purchase shares on or after February 22, 2024, will not be entitled to the upcoming dividend distribution.

A Promising Future

As the global focus on sustainability continues to intensify, funds like CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure are becoming increasingly attractive to investors. By offering competitive returns and contributing to the development of a sustainable economy, these funds are redefining the landscape of investment.

With its latest dividend declaration, CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund reaffirms its position as a leader in this field. As more investors recognize the potential of sustainable infrastructure, the fund is poised to continue its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

In conclusion, the CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund's monthly dividend announcement is not just a financial event. It's a testament to the fund's commitment to sustainable investment and its ability to deliver returns to its investors. For those looking to make a positive impact while growing their wealth, this fund presents an exciting opportunity.

Note: All information in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. The dividend details, including the amount, payment date, record date, and ex-dividend date, are accurate as of February 14, 2024.