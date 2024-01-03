CI Capital Concludes Major Bond Issuances, Enhancing Egyptian Financial Landscape

CI Capital, a leading Egyptian financial services group, has marked a significant milestone by successfully concluding five bond issuances for major firms and entities across diverse sectors in Egypt as of December 2023. This accomplishment not only highlights CI Capital’s role in amplifying the financial dynamics within the Egyptian market but also aids in the growth and financial structuring of prominent companies.

Groundbreaking Bond Issuances

The first bond issuance, worth a staggering EGP 3.2 billion, was for Corplease, Egypt’s premiere leasing company. In this venture, CI Capital partnered with Al Ahly Pharos and Commercial International Bank Egypt, acting as financial advisors, managers, and lead arrangers for the deal. The financial audit for this issuance was meticulously conducted by Baker Tilly, while Zaki Hashem & Partners lent their expertise in providing legal advisory services.

Additional Issuances

In addition to the groundbreaking deal with Corplease, CI Capital also concluded Securitized Bond Issuances for GB Lease and Aman. These issuances were valued at EGP 1.645 billion and EGP 1.148 billion respectively. These financial maneuvers not only underscore CI Capital’s significant role in the Egyptian market but also assist in the financial growth of companies such as Bedaya Mortgage, Aman for Financial Services and Consumer Financing, GB Leasing and Factoring, and Rawasi for Urban Development.

Global Financial Overview

Despite the macro scenario making it challenging for Sovereign Investors to thrive in 2023, financial markets around the world demonstrated strength. Global bonds and stocks saw impressive increases of 8.4% and 20.7% respectively, while private markets also experienced a profitable year. In 2023, Sovereign Wealth Funds rebounded significantly, peaking at US $11.2 trillion, and Public Pension Funds augmented their assets to US $23.1 trillion. However, the average deal size for investments by SWFs and PPFs saw a decrease, falling 20% and 26% respectively.

In conclusion, the successful bond issuances by CI Capital stand as testament to their significant role in not only bolstering the Egyptian market but also in aiding the growth and financial structuring of various key companies and entities.