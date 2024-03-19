Chubb Launches Global Transactional Risk Platform, Appoints Josh Cowen to Spearhead Initiative

Chubb, the international insurer and reinsurer with operations in Bermuda, has taken a significant step forward by launching a global transactional risk platform designed to extend its transactional risk liability insurance products across international markets. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing Chubb's offerings outside of North America, with Josh Cowen leading the charge as the newly appointed Senior Vice President, International Transactional Risk, based in London.

Expanding Global Reach and Expertise

Under Cowen's leadership, Chubb aims to bolster its international presence by focusing on warranty and indemnity, tax, and contingent liability products in jurisdictions beyond North America. This initiative is not just about geographical expansion; it is about deepening the company's transactional risk expertise globally. Chubb's existing North America business is set to benefit from this international expansion, promising a more coordinated and consistent approach to underwriting and client service. The global platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of broker partners and clients who require robust global support for their M&A transactions, emphasizing Chubb's commitment to being a leading player in the transactional risk insurance market.

A Unified Global Strategy

The global transactional risk platform will operate under one leadership team, headed by Edward Markovich, Executive Vice President, Chubb Transactional Risk. This unified strategy aims to leverage Chubb's extensive network and expertise to provide transactional risk solutions across the world. Markovich expressed confidence in the platform's ability to meet the global demands of their clients, highlighting Josh Cowen's extensive experience in transactional risk underwriting and leadership in M&A insurance placements as pivotal to achieving their goals. The platform's global reach, backed by a consistent strategy and approach, positions Chubb as a global leader in transactional risk insurance.

Experience and Leadership

Josh Cowen brings nearly 15 years of transactional risk experience to his new role at Chubb. His background includes senior management positions in M&A underwriting at several leading insurance brands, equipping him with the insights and expertise necessary to drive Chubb's international transactional risk strategy. Cowen's appointment is a clear indication of Chubb's intention to significantly enhance its transactional risk offerings on a global scale, with a focus on providing tailored solutions that address the specific needs of international clients and broker partners involved in global M&A transactions.

Chubb's launch of its global transactional risk platform marks a pivotal moment in the company's expansion strategy. By appointing Josh Cowen to lead this initiative, Chubb reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive transactional risk insurance solutions worldwide. This strategic move not only strengthens Chubb's position in the global insurance market but also signals its readiness to meet the complex needs of its clients and broker partners in the ever-evolving landscape of international M&A transactions.