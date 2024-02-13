Choice Hotels International Poised for Strong Q4 2023 Earnings

Earnings Estimates Indicate a Prosperous Q4 2023 for Choice Hotels International

A Promising Outlook

As we approach the close of Q4 2023, anticipation mounts for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) to surpass earnings expectations. With an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3, the company's strong performance appears poised to continue.

Choice Hotels has consistently demonstrated its ability to exceed expectations, reporting better-than-expected earnings in three of the past four quarters. The average surprise during this period was a commendable 5.2%.

Forecasted Growth and Stability

Analysts predict a 4.1% upside from the current price, with earnings expected to grow by 13.29% in the coming year. The company's dividend yield stands at a healthy 0.95%, and its dividend payout ratio is equally robust at 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International operates as a hotel franchisor with a diverse portfolio of brands, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Clarion, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Market Capitalization and Shareholder Activity

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, and a solid reputation among investors. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company's stock, illustrating the market's confidence in its future success.

Several hedge funds have made recent moves to buy and sell shares of the company. As Choice Hotels prepares to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th, analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Among industry peers, Hyatt Hotels (H) is also slated to release its Q4 2023 earnings soon. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.38 and revenue of $1.56 billion.

While numerous brokerages have issued reports on CHH, the consensus rating stands at 'Hold' with an average target price of $124.60. However, given the company's positive Earnings ESP and impressive track record, it may be well-positioned to challenge this consensus.

As we look forward to the earnings announcement from Choice Hotels International, the indicators point to another strong quarter for the hotel franchisor. The company's ability to consistently beat expectations and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders make it a compelling player in the hospitality industry.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-13.