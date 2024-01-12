en English
Chinese Insurers Record 290% Surge in Funds Raised Amid Stricter Solvency Rules

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
The year 2023 marked a significant financial milestone for Chinese insurance companies as they recorded an impressive 290% surge in funds raised, amassing a total of 211 billion yuan ($29.7 billion). This increase, a steep ascent from the 54 billion yuan raised in 2022, was primarily driven by the need for insurers to adhere to stricter solvency rules that became effective from January 2022.

Regulatory Shift Triggers Funding Surge

The pivotal data, presented by the National Administration of Financial Regulation and analyzed by business news site Yicai, underscores the financial maneuvers insurers are making in response to regulatory shifts. The solvency rules implemented in 2022 necessitated a decrease in solvency indicators for insurance companies, thereby triggering an increase in bond and share sales.

Breakdown of Funds Raised

In 2023, the authorities greenlighted a total of 44 bond and share sales by insurance companies. The breakdown of the funds raised reveals that 21 bond sales accounted for a staggering 171 billion yuan, while share issues chipped in an additional 40 billion yuan. The trend shows many insurers are expected to continue issuing bonds to ease capital pressures as the three-year transitional period draws to a close.

Case Study: China Pacific Property Insurance

A striking example of this trend is China Pacific Property Insurance. The company effectively capitalized on both funding avenues, raising 10 billion yuan via bond sales and bolstering its share capital by 478 million yuan. This case provides insight into the strategies insurers may employ to navigate the stringent regulatory landscape.

Business China Finance
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

