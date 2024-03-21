China's State-Backed Developers Triumph Amid Market Turmoil, Posting Robust Profits for 2023

Amidst a tumultuous period for many in China's real estate sector, state-backed developers like Poly Property Group and China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone have emerged stronger, with significant gains in their financial performance for the year 2023. This development comes as a beacon of resilience in an industry that has seen its fair share of challenges, from slumping sales to defaults on massive debts by private developers. The contrast in fortunes underscores a shifting landscape within the Chinese property market, with buyers increasingly gravitating towards the relative safety of state-backed entities.

Stellar Performances Amid Industry Headwinds

Poly Property Group, a subsidiary of China's largest home builder China Poly Group, reported an impressive 77 per cent jump in net profit to 1.44 billion yuan (US$200 million) in 2023, from a year earlier, according to its Hong Kong stock exchange filing. Similarly, earnings at China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone surged 48 per cent to 6.3 billion yuan last year. This impressive growth comes in a context where the broader industry has been grappling with financial instability, highlighted by over US$160 billion in defaults on offshore bonds between 2020 and 2023, including a significant default by China Evergrande.

The Appeal of State-Backed Developers

The robust performance of state-backed developers can be attributed to heightened buyer confidence in their projects, amidst widespread concerns over the completion risks associated with private developers. This shift in buyer preference is reflective of a broader search for safety and reliability in an otherwise uncertain market. Furthermore, the Chinese government's intensified support for the real estate sector has yet to translate into a broad sales recovery, with Moody's noting a persistently weak buying sentiment among potential homebuyers.

Implications for the Market

As the Chinese property market navigates through these turbulent times, the diverging fortunes of state-backed and private developers could lead to a reconfiguration of the industry's competitive landscape. With state-backed developers gaining ground, the pressure on private developers is likely to increase, potentially prompting consolidation or strategic shifts in the market. This evolving scenario not only highlights the resilience of state-backed entities but also raises questions about the long-term sustainability of the current market dynamics and the potential paths forward for embattled private developers.