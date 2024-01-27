China's Public Offering Funds Reach $3.88 Trillion: A Glimpse into the Burgeoning Sector

China's booming fund management industry is making waves in global finance with an astonishing total of 27.6 trillion yuan ($3.88 trillion) in publicly offered funds under management by the end of 2023. This information, confirmed by the Asset Management Association of China, provides an intriguing snapshot of the current scale and structure of China's evolving fund management sector.

Diverse Portfolio of Public Offering Funds

A remarkable total of 11,528 public offering funds are being expertly managed by 145 fund management companies. These companies, some of the most influential players in the global financial arena, are the driving force behind the impressive figures seen in China's fund management sector. The portfolio of managed assets is diversified, with both closed-end and open-end funds being a part of the mix.

Closed-End Funds and Open-End Funds: The Breakdown

In a deeper dive into the composition of the funds, closed-end funds account for a significant 3.8 trillion yuan. On the other hand, the lion's share of the assets, approximately 23.8 trillion yuan, is made up of open-end funds. This distribution offers an intriguing insight into the investment strategies and preferences of fund management companies in China.

Foreign and Domestic Firms: A Balanced Mix

China's fund management industry is not just a local affair. Out of the 145 fund management companies, 49 are foreign-funded firms, while the majority, 96, are domestic companies. This balance between foreign and domestic firms reflects China's openness to foreign investment and its commitment to fostering a competitive and diverse financial ecosystem.