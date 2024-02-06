China's Provinces in a Financial Scramble Amid National Push for Economic Supremacy

China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, is ambitiously striving to become a global financial powerhouse. This aspiration has sparked a surge in financial resource acquisition efforts by its provincial economic powerhouses, including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Henan, and Sichuan. These provinces have developed strategies to bolster their financial services and support local industries by attracting more financial institutions.

Reviving the Local Economy

The primary objective of these strategies is to fuel local construction and contribute to regional development. The aim is to integrate capital into the real economy and tackle local debt risks. The provinces are focusing on luring foreign financial institutions, increasing the financial sector's contribution to regional GDP, and securing funds from banks or the central government.

The Balance of Power and Risk

However, these initiatives are unfolding amidst concerns about their potential impact on Beijing's financial de-risking campaign. The threat of a property and local-government debt crisis looms large, casting a shadow over these ambitious plans. Analysts advise a focus on financial risk control and caution against a one-size-fits-all approach to financing, given the diverse industrial strengths of the provinces.

The Central Government's Stance

Despite these concerns, the central government is expected to ease monetary policy to back the economic recovery. Banks have already issued a record amount of new loans last year, and analysts anticipate higher local bond quotas to fund construction projects. This move signifies the government's commitment to supporting regional development while maintaining a careful eye on financial risks.