China's New Home Sales Plunge Continues: Developers Struggle Amid Persistent Liquidity Crisis

Chinese developers endured a bleak March as new home sales plummeted 46 percent compared to the previous year, signaling a persistent liquidity crisis within the country's real estate sector. The downturn reflects broader challenges facing companies like Dalian Wanda Group and Fosun International, marked by sharp declines in profits and strained liquidity despite government efforts to rejuvenate the market through rate cuts and liquidity injections.

Steep Decline in Sales and Profits

The significant drop in sales to 358.3 billion yuan ($49.6 billion) among China's top 100 home builders in March, as reported by China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC), highlights the 10th consecutive month of declining sales in the sector. This downturn is exacerbated by a 48 percent fall in first-quarter sales to 779.2 billion yuan. High-profile developers such as China Vanke and Longfor Group have reported dramatic earnings declines, with the latter's profits tumbling by 46 percent in 2023, the largest decrease since its 1991 public listing. The slump in sales and profitability underscores the severe impact of China's 'three red lines' policy and the ongoing liquidity squeeze on the property market.

Liquidity Crisis and the Impact on Developers

The liquidity crisis, sparked by stringent borrowing regulations and exacerbated by defaults on over US$160 billion of bonds, has hit developers hard. Notably, China Vanke and Longfor's bonds were downgraded to junk status by Fitch Ratings, reflecting the deteriorating financial health of these previously esteemed companies. The crisis has not only eroded developers' profitability but also shaken investor confidence, further complicating the sector's recovery prospects. Despite these challenges, there's a glimmer of hope as some developers express optimism for stabilization, supported by government measures to ease buying restrictions and lower mortgage rates.

Market Outlook and Government Interventions

Analysts anticipate that new home sales in April might slightly improve or at least match the March figures, thanks to selective buying favoring projects by state-backed developers like China Land Resources. This shift in buyer preference is a response to the government's efforts to inject more liquidity into the market and relax purchase limits. The People's Bank of China's recent remarks about observing 'positive signals' in the property sector also hint at potential stabilization, although the road to recovery remains fraught with uncertainty.

The prolonged downturn in China's real estate market, highlighted by the latest sales figures and profit slumps, paints a grim picture of the sector's health. While government interventions offer some hope for stabilization, the underlying issues of high debt levels and strict borrowing conditions continue to pose significant challenges. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these efforts can indeed turn the tide for China's beleaguered property developers and the broader real estate market.