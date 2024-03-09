China's Economic Revival: Urgent Calls to Boost Employment, Stabilize Housing Market

China must intensify efforts to bolster employment and stabilize its property market, top officials conceded on Saturday, amid efforts to rejuvenate the nation's faltering economy. With Beijing wrestling with a drawn-out property sector downturn, record youth unemployment, and a global slowdown impacting demand for Chinese exports, the stakes have never been higher. Youth unemployment soared to an alarming 21.3 percent in mid-2023, prompting officials to halt the publication of monthly statistics. Concurrently, home prices have been in decline for several months, putting several key property developers at risk of collapse.

Addressing Employment Challenges

"Overall employment pressure has not lessened, and there are still structural contradictions to be solved," stated Wang Xiaoping, minister of human resources and social security. Despite facing significant employment challenges and problems, Wang expressed confidence in maintaining the stability of the employment situation with increased efforts.

Reviving the Housing Market

Housing minister Ni Hong highlighted the ongoing difficulties in stabilizing the property market, which historically accounted for about a quarter of China's economy. Ni pointed to government initiatives aimed at reducing interest rates and lowering down payments as part of the strategy to tackle the crisis. He emphasized the need for bankruptcy and restructuring among real estate companies that fail to meet their obligations, along with stern actions against those harming the public interest. Despite these challenges, Ni assured that Beijing's "bottom line" to prevent "systemic risks" in the sector is being maintained.

Economic Targets and Investor Expectations

During this week's meetings in Beijing, which focused predominantly on the economy and security, top leaders announced an ambitious growth target of around five percent for 2024. Premier Li Qiang admitted that achieving this target amidst "lingering risks and hidden dangers" would be challenging. This announcement has led to calls for greater governmental action to support the struggling economy, with investors looking for decisive measures to mitigate the economic downturn.

As China navigates through these turbulent economic times, the government's ability to address employment and housing market challenges will be critical in achieving the ambitious growth targets set for the coming year. With the world watching, Beijing's next moves could have significant implications for both the domestic and global economy.