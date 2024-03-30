China's BTR New Material Group to Launch $300 Million Cathode Plant in Morocco, Boosting EV Industry

Morocco's strategic move to embrace the electric vehicle (EV) revolution takes a significant step forward with the Chinese BTR New Material Group's plan to establish a cathode production facility near Tangier. With a hefty investment of 3 billion dirhams ($300 million), this initiative marks a pivotal moment in Morocco's industrial sector, leveraging its rich resource base and burgeoning auto industry. The Moroccan government's endorsement of this project underscores the nation's ambition to become a central player in the global EV landscape.

Strategic Investment in Green Mobility

The partnership between Morocco and BTR New Material Group reflects a shared vision for sustainable development and green mobility. Scheduled to commence its first production phase in September 2026, the plant boasts a production capacity of 50,000 tonnes, with an immediate goal to churn out 25,000 tonnes upon initiation. This venture is not just a testament to Morocco's attractiveness as an investment destination but also aligns with BTR's global expansion strategy, particularly in leveraging Morocco's renewable energy capabilities and its position as a hub for auto manufacturing and export.

Job Creation and Economic Impetus

Beyond the environmental implications, this project is poised to stimulate economic growth through the creation of approximately 2,500 jobs, thereby contributing significantly to the local economy. The strategic selection of Tangier as the plant's location capitalizes on its logistical advantages, including access to European and African markets through the Tangier Med port, one of the largest in Africa. This alignment with Morocco's industrial policy aims to fortify its role in the EV supply chain, while fostering technological transfer and skill development in the renewable energy and automotive sectors.

Morocco's Vision for EV Leadership

Morocco's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable industrial development is the cornerstone of its strategy to carve out a niche in the EV market. The presence of crucial raw materials, such as cobalt and phosphates, within its borders, further