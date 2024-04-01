China's Banking Crisis Worsens: Asset-Management Giants Now Distressed Debtors

Decades after China established four centrally controlled asset-management companies (AMCs) to address bad debts, these entities have transformed into distressed financial institutions themselves. This evolution marks a significant shift in China's approach to managing its burgeoning bad debt problem, with implications for the broader financial system. Bank of Jiujiang's recent announcement of a projected 30% profit drop for 2023 due to non-performing loans highlights the severity of the issue. This openness about financial struggles is unusual in China, where banks and AMCs typically engage in transactions to obscure bad debts from regulatory and public scrutiny.

Regulatory Response and Increased Surveillance

Recognizing the growing problem, Chinese regulators have intensified their scrutiny of financial institutions' debt management practices. The National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR), a new regulatory body with enhanced enforcement capabilities, has issued over 20 penalties to banks for improper debt handling. Citic Bank and Agricultural Bank of China are among those fined for mismanaging bad debt. This crackdown reflects a broader effort to improve transparency and accountability in the banking sector, which has historically struggled with corruption and oversight lapses.

Challenges in Bad Debt Management

The surge in bad debt disclosures, like that of Bank of Jiujiang, raises questions about the effectiveness of current strategies for managing non-performing loans. While some banks have begun to more accurately categorize their debts thanks to regulatory pressure, the role of AMCs in this process remains contentious. Initially created to absorb bad debts, these AMCs are now struggling financially, with one requiring a $6.6bn bailout in 2021. Their declining capacity to purchase bad debts poses a significant challenge for banks looking to offload troubled assets.

Implications for Chinese Banking Sector

The financial distress of China's AMCs and the ongoing challenges in bad debt management signal a critical juncture for the country's banking sector. The potential merger of three AMCs with China's sovereign wealth fund underscores the severity of the situation. This development could have far-reaching consequences for similar lenders across the country, highlighting the need for systemic reforms to address the root causes of bad debt accumulation.