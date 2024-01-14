en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China Signals ‘Zero Tolerance’ Towards Financial Crimes

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
China Signals ‘Zero Tolerance’ Towards Financial Crimes

In a move indicative of China’s robust commitment to ensuring integrity in its financial markets, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) has announced a stringent ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards financial crimes. The announcement, made in a recent WeChat statement, emphasizes the administration’s intent to revise existing punishment guidelines to ensure offenders face significant consequences.

A ‘Painful Price’ for Financial Wrongdoing

Reflecting the severity of this new stance, the NFRA is contemplating making perpetrators pay a ‘painful price’ for their illicit financial activities. The intention behind this is clear: to deter potential violators by substantially increasing the cost of committing such crimes. This move signals a concerted effort to clamp down on financial wrongdoing and underscores the administration’s determination to maintain stability within China’s financial sector.

Strengthening Judicial Cooperation

Further solidifying its stance, the NFRA plans to enhance its communication and coordination with China’s judicial organizations. This move is indicative of the administration’s intent to work closely with the judiciary to enforce new measures effectively and ensure that those guilty of financial crimes face the full force of the law.

Zero Tolerance: A Marker for Financial Integrity

The declaration of a ‘zero tolerance’ approach towards financial crime is a clear marker of China’s unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of its financial markets. As the world’s second-largest economy grapples with economic challenges, this move stands as a stern warning to those contemplating illicit financial activities, signalling that China will not tolerate any action that could potentially destabilize its financial sector.

0
China Finance Law
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
4 mins ago
How China's Persistent Consumer Price Decline Has Affected Consumer Stocks
China’s economic landscape has been marred by a persistent slump in consumer prices, marking a three-month consecutive drop in December and setting a record for the longest decline since 2009. The dip in prices mirrors the underlying weak consumer demand, grim job prospects, and an ongoing downturn in the property market, all of which have
How China's Persistent Consumer Price Decline Has Affected Consumer Stocks
UAE Embraces Chinese New Year: A Testament to Bilateral Relations and Cultural Exchange
15 mins ago
UAE Embraces Chinese New Year: A Testament to Bilateral Relations and Cultural Exchange
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
17 mins ago
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
7 mins ago
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
Soybeans: The Rising Star of U.S. Agriculture and Its Global Impact
10 mins ago
Soybeans: The Rising Star of U.S. Agriculture and Its Global Impact
China's Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis
11 mins ago
China's Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
1 min
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
2 mins
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks
3 mins
Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
5 mins
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
5 mins
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
6 mins
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
6 mins
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
7 mins
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
7 mins
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
21 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app