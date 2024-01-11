en English
China

China Pledges to Ease Foreign Investment Amid Economic Uncertainty

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
In an ambitious bid to rekindle global investor trust, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has pledged to simplify the process for foreign institutions seeking to invest in China. This commitment was communicated during a meeting with global financial executives who form the Chinese securities regulator’s international advisory committee. Lifeng, also the director of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, emphasized China’s intent to persist with the reform and opening of its capital market.

Reforming Capital Market to Attract Foreign Investment

The proposed reforms include facilitating cross-border investment and financing, and attracting more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital into China. This news emerges at a time when foreign investors are treading cautiously in relation to China due to doubts concerning the country’s economic future and strained Sino-US relations.

The MSCI China stock index, a key indicator often used by investors, underwent an 11% drop in 2023. This marked a third consecutive year of annual declines, a trend unseen in the last two decades according to investment banking giant, Goldman Sachs.

Increased Control for Foreign Financial Institutions

Meanwhile, China has been progressively permitting foreign financial institutions to exert greater control over their local operations. The country has also put into action new rules designed to streamline the procedure for domestic companies to list overseas. These steps form part of China’s concerted efforts to attract foreign investment and regain the confidence of global investors.

Chinese and U.S. Officials, Executives, and Academics Resume In-Person Meetings

In related developments, Lawrence Summers, President Emeritus of Harvard University and former U.S. Treasury Secretary, held discussions with People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng. The talks focused on the global economy and the concept of secular stagnation. Since China lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions over a year ago, in-person meetings between Chinese and U.S. officials, executives, and academics have seen a rise. Furthermore, China’s Premier Li Qiang is on the agenda to address the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland.

China Finance International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

