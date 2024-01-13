en English
China

China Open to Restructuring Maldives’ Debts Amid Financial Distress

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
China Open to Restructuring Maldives' Debts Amid Financial Distress

Following a five-day state visit to China, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu announced that China, the nation’s largest external creditor, is open to discussing the restructuring of loans. In a direct appeal to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Muizzu made clear the urgency of addressing the Maldives’ high risk of external debt distress. The Maldivian leader’s appeal has resulted in an agreement for a technical team from China’s Finance Ministry to visit the Maldives and consider offering a grace period for loan repayments over the next five years.

China’s Response to the Maldives’ Debt Dilemma

In response to President Muizzu’s request, China has pledged to send a technical team from its Finance Ministry to the island nation. This team will assess the situation and decide on a course of action, which could include a grace period for loan repayments over the coming half-decade. This move signifies China’s willingness to negotiate more lenient repayment terms and provide financial relief to the Maldives.

Debt Statistics: A Closer Look

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Maldives owes China around USD 1.3 billion, accounting for approximately 20% of the country’s total public debt. Such significant debt has sparked concerns about the Maldives’ ability to fulfill its financial commitments and has raised the island nation’s risk of external debt distress to a high level.

Looking Ahead: The Maldives’ Economic Future

The Maldives’ move to seek loan restructuring is a clear indication of its efforts to manage its debt challenges and ensure sustainable economic growth. The possibility of China agreeing to restructure the Maldives’ loans presents a potential lifeline for the small island nation as it grapples with its financial obligations. As the Maldives navigates its economic future, the outcome of these discussions with China could set a precedent for other nations facing similar debt challenges.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

