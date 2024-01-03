en English
Business

China Gas Holdings Ltd Announces Dividend: A Dive into CGHOF’s Dividend Sustainability

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST


In a significant announcement, China Gas Holdings Ltd (CGHOF) has declared a dividend of $0.15 per share. The payment date is set for February 2, 2024, with the ex-dividend date marked for January 4, 2024. The company, boasting a stable dividend payment history since 2009 and rising dividends since 2010, is renowned as a dividend achiever.

Examining CGHOF’s Dividend Performance

CGHOF’s current 12-month trailing dividend yield stands at 7.24%, with a projected 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.97%. These figures follow an impressive trail of growth rates over the past decade. The company’s dividend growth rates for the past three, five, and ten years were 6.10%, 14.80%, and 25.60% respectively, resulting in a 5-year yield on cost of approximately 14.44%. These statistics showcase CGHOF’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its shareholders.

Concerns About Dividend Sustainability

Despite these positive indicators, the company’s dividend payout ratio as of September 30, 2023, stands at a high 0.92. This high payout ratio could signal potential issues with the sustainability of future dividends. Such a figure suggests that almost all of the company’s earnings are being returned as dividends, leaving little room for reinvestment or to cover unexpected costs.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

CGHOF, however, holds a high profitability rank of 8 out of 10, having reported positive net income for the past decade. The company’s annual revenue growth rate, averaging at 14.40%, has outperformed 72.58% of its global competitors. Yet, a decline of -22.90% annually in its 3-year EPS growth rate and a decrease of -5.70% in the 5-year EBITDA growth rate paint a mixed picture of the company’s growth metrics. Such conflicting data necessitates careful evaluation of CGHOF’s future earnings potential and dividend sustainability.

Looking Forward

Investors should critically assess a blend of factors including industry trends, regulatory changes, and company strategies while considering CGHOF as a potential investment. The company’s future as a reliable dividend source hinges on these dynamics. Balancing the promise of robust dividend returns against potential concerns for sustainability is a crucial consideration for prospective shareholders.

Business China Finance
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

