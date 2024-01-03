en English
China

China Foreign Exchange Trade System Announces Yuan’s Central Parity Rates

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) has made a significant announcement regarding the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, also known as the yuan. This declaration pertains to the yuan’s rate against a total of 24 major world currencies. These rates are not set arbitrarily; instead, they are determined through a calculated process based on a weighted average of prices provided by market makers before the interbank market begins operation each business day.

Yuan’s Rate Against U.S. Dollar

Of particular note is the yuan’s rate against the U.S. dollar. This rate is not only significant due to the international prominence of the U.S. dollar but also due to the method of its determination. It’s set based on the same weighted average of prices from market makers before the opening of the interbank market. The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar was recently strengthened by 57 pips to 7.0770, indicating an upward trend in its value.

Yuan’s Rate Against Hong Kong Dollar

Furthermore, the yuan’s rate against the Hong Kong dollar is calculated based on a two-pronged approach. It involves its rate against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar as determined at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets.

Yuan Against Other 22 Currencies

The yuan’s central parity rates against the remaining 22 currencies follow the same pattern as the ones mentioned above. They are calculated from the average prices provided by market makers before the interbank foreign exchange market opens. For example, the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar was recently stated to be 710.02. Rates against other currencies were also provided, marking a comprehensive overview of the yuan’s position in the global market.

These shifts in the value of the yuan and its implications on the global markets are of utmost importance to investors, economists, and policymakers around the world. The People’s Bank of China has indicated that it is ready to make necessary policy adjustments to strengthen economic recovery while global central banks gear up for potential interest rate cuts this year. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, the central parity rates of the yuan will continue to be a critical indicator of China’s economic health and stability.

China Finance
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

